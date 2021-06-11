MISSING: Brownsville police searching for 25-year-old with autism

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a missing 25-year-old.

Authorities are looking for Aaron Lopez. He went missing on June 11 just before 11:30 a.m.

Lopez is said to be 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a yellow shirt, khaki shorts and blue tennis.

Police say Lopez is autistic.

He was last on FM 802 and Jose Marti Blvd going towards Sunrise Mall, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Police at (956) 548-7000.