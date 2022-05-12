PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A twin sister is now stuck with more questions than answers after the body of her missing baby nephew in Port Isabel was never found.

Zachary De La Rosa and Susanne Pierce, the child’s biological parents, were arrested on March 18 in connection with their missing baby.

De La Rosa and Pierce, who both live in the Long Island Village section of Port Isabel both face injury to child charges while Pierce is facing one additional count of abuse of a corpse.

The arrest came 48 hours after multiple people contacted the Cameron County Constable Precinct 1 to report they were concerned for the welfare of a newborn child.

“No matter what at the end of the day he’s still my twin flame,” Britany De La Rosa, the twin sister of Zachary De La Rosa.

She said she found out the baby was missing when a friend of Zachary called her mother to report strange activity from the parents and that they were returning baby clothes.

“Because of this information, because it’s concerning, this friend called my mother and no one knew where the baby was,” said De La Rosa, “It was concerning to us that this baby had been born and now no one can find the baby and my brother is returning clothes and telling friends that something happened.”

During questioning, both parents admitted to police the baby died, but how it happened is where their stories change and conflict.

“Everything we’ve been told about the incident was a crime, we just don’t know what happened that day,” said De La Rosa who keeps a folder documenting every moment involving the disappearance.

De La Rosa said it has been hard not knowing what happened that day, but said Constable Esquivel’s office has kept her informed.

“Constable Esquivel is good, even if it’s later on a Friday, he’s always there for us, and we feel that the department has grieved with us and we haven’t just been treated as the perps family.”

Now what De La Rosa wants is closure and answers.

“If his body is found one day, I don’t want to find out in the news, I can’t even describe to find that out on the news and I hope in the future that there can be more done,” said De La Rosa.

Zachary De La Rosa remains in the Carrizalez-Rucker jail on a $70,000 bond. Baby Maliki’s mother, Susane Pierce, has since bonded out.