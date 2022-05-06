RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child who was swept away in the Rio Grande while attempting to cross into the United States has been found dead.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say that a husband and wife that had crossed into the United States near Del Rio told Border Patrol agents on Monday, May 2 that their two sons were swept away by the Rio Grande while they crossed the border. CBP says the family was unlawfully crossing the border.

The parents told investigators that the boys were 7 and 9 years old. The family originated from Angola.

A Del Rio Station Boat Patrol was deployed to the area to perform a search. Mexican authorities were also contacted to assist in the operation.

On Thursday, Mexican authorities located a boy matching the description of one of the children. The child was deceased when he was found.

Efforts are still ongoing to find the other child. CBP notes that during the discovery of the child’s body, the body of an unidentified adult man was also found in the vicinity of the area.

The parents of the two children were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents.