MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has located a man that had been missing since Saturday.

According to authorities, Gustavo Rivas Galvan, 55, was found safe and is now with his family.

Galvan had last been seen on Saturday, March 26.

Officials also stated that Galvan is reportedly diagnosed with Schizophrenia and has shown early signs of dementia.