Missing 14-year-old found, abduction suspect arrested

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing 14-year-old was found after an Amber Alert was issued for her on Thursday night

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located missing Hillary Salcedo, according to a post by Austin Police Department.

Hector Avila, 28, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, the post said. Avila was accused of abducting the teen.

Salcedo was initially reported missing from Rolling Hills Drive in Buda on Jan. 15. She was believed to have been accompanied by Avila. Austin police added that they were “concerned about her immediate welfare.”

The Amber Alert for Salcedo was discontinued on Friday.