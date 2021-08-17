Miss Pharr Scholarship Pageant returns for 2021, two winners will compete nationally

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Miss Pharr Scholarship Pageant will be held at Pepe Salinas Civic Center on August 28 at 6 p.m.

Pageant Director, Marcela Beas said there will be four age groups: Pre-Teen (10-12), Jr. Teen (13-14), Teen (15-17), and Miss (18-21).

Beas added all four age groups will compete in a series of competitions including interviews, fashion wear, and evening wear. There will also be an opening number, but will not be scored.

For the two queens that win, they will be awarded a paid entry into the Miss Rio Grande Valley Teen USA and USA competition. Scholarships will also be granted to both; $2,000 for the Miss and $1,000 for the Teen.

“We’re excited to bring it back, to give our young girls here in the City of Pharr the opportunity to get involved in their community, to represent the city, build their self-confidence, and to have something new to participate in,” said Beas.

Miss Pharr HubPhestival 2019, Victoria Brewster agreed with Beas that pageants are a great opportunity to give back to the community as she has been participating in community cleanups, donations, and more.

Current Miss Pharr HubPhestival Victoria Brewsters helps beautify her city.

Aside from having the opportunity to give back to her community during her reign, Brewster said she was awarded $1,000 in scholarship funds.

Brewster was able to put that money towards textbooks and other school necessities during her first year at college.

“To some, it may not seem like a lot but trust me, every bit helps especially when you’re going to college or any further education,” said Brewster.

Brewster added that the two young women who win the title of Miss Pharr and Miss Pharr Teen will be able to utilize their scholarship towards any school-related expenses.

The deadline to register for the pageant has been extended to Wednesday, Aug. 25. The registration fee is $150. To apply, go to the ‘Miss Pharr Scholarship Pageant 2021’ registration website.

The pageant will be held at Pepe Salinas Civic Center on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m.