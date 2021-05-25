Misconception over brush pickup frustrates disabled veteran

HIDALGO COUNTY (KVEO) — A Vietnam veteran said there used to be brush pick-up services to his neighborhood, but now his community has had piles of brush for over two weeks in their yards.

“I’m disabled. I’m also a senior citizen—I’m 69 years old! There’s senior citizens all over this place what are they supposed to do with all this brush and stuff?” said Jose Miller, a Vietnam veteran in Hidalgo County’s precinct 4.

Miller said that the only people who have spoken to him from Precinct 4 are the constables.

“He didn’t give me a map, he didn’t give me directions, he didn’t tell me anything else other than the county had said so,” said Miller. “Bring the trucks back, pick up all the stuff that they did before.”

Miller said he has been in his home for 28 years and the previous commissioner used to pick up brush, but Precinct 4’s office told KVEO that those were only favors.

“The County doesn’t pick-up brush,” said Laura Garcia, Precinct 4’s public information officer. “I know the prior commissioner used to do favors, but it’s not something that the County offers.”

Garcia explained that the Precinct 4 County Commissioner Ellie Torres uses multiple different ways to communicate with her constituents—one being TikTok

Though Pct. 4 only does pick-up for illegal dumping cases, however, they are willing to extend a one-time favor.

“We can offer him a one-time only, we understand that he’s disabled and a veteran,” said Garcia