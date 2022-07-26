RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Driscoll Children’s Hospital announced the Miracle Treat Day celebration on July 28.

The hospital’s news release said the event will be celebrated throughout the Rio Grande Valley at participating Dairy Queens all day on Thursday.

All proceeds will benefit the kids at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

When purchasing a Blizzard at participating DQ locations in the RGV, $1 or more stays local and allows Driscoll to provide high-quality care for the children of South Texas, said the news release.

For over 38 years, Dairy Queen has raised more than $166 million to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.

The news release added that Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids.