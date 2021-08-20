‘Miracle baby’ gorilla celebrates her birthday!

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Valley Central) — The Gladys Porter Zoo celebrates a special baby gorilla’s first birthday Friday, August 20.

The baby gorilla is what Gladys Porter Zoo calls a “miracle baby.”

Zoo officials were under the impression that Penney, the baby gorilla’s mom could not have anymore babies, however, their “miracle baby” proved otherwise.

The Zoo celebrated the sweet little girl’s birthday by sharing a video with a thoughtful message on their social media account.

As the youngest member of the gorilla troop, the Zoo made sure to rein in all the love by welcoming others to comment on their social media post wishing their “cutie a Happy Birthday!”