“Miracle” baby gorilla born at Gladys Porter Zoo

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — Many are calling the birth of a baby gorilla at the Gladys Porter Zoo a ‘miracle.’

The newborn came as a surprise to zoo staff.

“Gorilla babies are so tiny at birth, three pounds, four pounds, at most, to where it wouldn’t show, so it was a total shock,” says Zoo executive director Patrick Burchfield.

The baby’s mother, Penny, was also believed to be infertile. She previously had a tumor veterinarians said prevented her from getting pregnant.

The tumor created a hormone imbalance.

“The other morning, the night keepers went in and to their dismay, there was Penny with a brand new tiny infant baby, and taking wonderfully good care of it,” says Burchfield.

The baby gorilla does not have a name yet. Burchfield says they will wait before giving it one.

“Right now we’re just gonna give it some time and think about it. We may come up with some exciting ideas to name the baby,” explains Burchfield.