MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Popular Japanese household, stationery and kitchenware goods store MINISO is opening its new location in McAllen.

The store is expected to open on Dec. 12 at La Plaza Mall in front of Perry Ellis, according to La Plaza Mall’s official website.

MINISO is known to carry brands such as Sanrio, We Are Bears, Barbie, Disney and many others. Customers can find a variety of household items such as storage bags, bento boxes to health and beauty products.