PHARR/EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The frontage roads between Trenton Road and State Highway 107 will undergo daytime milling and paving operations from Thursday through September 1.

According to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation, the milling and paving will take place along the northbound and southbound I-69C frontage roads between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Drivers can expect alternating lane closures and possible delays in the area.

For more information, please contact Texas Department of Transportation public information officer Ray Pedraza at (956) 279-5486 or via email at raymond.pedraza@txdot.gov.