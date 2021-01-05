Minimize stress over New Year’s Resolutions, counselor advises striving for change throughout year

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – If you have already forgotten about your new year’s resolutions or are finding it difficult to follow through with them, counselors recommend you do not beat yourself up over it.

The guilty of not following through with a resolution can create additional stress in our lives. Instead, it is recommended that we rethink the tradition this year to ensure you don’t add unnecessary stress.

The tradition of setting resolutions has its roots in ancient times, with the Babylonians being the first recorded utilizing the new year to set intentions.

The priorities have changed from ancient times to the modern-day, but the pressure and aspirations to do something different during the new year have remained constant.

Health-related resolutions are amongst the most popular, and that encompasses anything from losing weight to quitting smoking. Resolutions havening to do with time allocation come next on the resolution hierarchy; This one comes in the form of less time watching television and more time reading or taking the time to learn a new skill.

Whatever the resolution may be, the expectations for 2021 maybe even higher, after having experienced what was for many a difficult 2020.

However, it is rare to hear someone talking about their resolutions past the month of January. Some say mid-January marks the time by when most people have lost sight of their resolutions.

Although making promises to yourself at the beginning of the year may feel like the right thing to do, Licensed Professional Counselor, Maria Alejandra Mazariegos with Love Interior Psychotherapy, says the new year does not necessarily have to be the time to try and make changes.

“You don’t have to start the first week or the first month of the year, you can start your change whenever it feels right for you. That’s the key,” said Mazariegos.

That can be a relieving thing to hear for those who did not make good on their promise the day after a long New Year’s Eve celebration.

At whichever point you decide that it is the right time for a change, Mazariegos recommends you make sure the pressure is coming from yourself and not from family, society, or social media.

Asking yourself a few questions before you commit to anything can help you stick with your goal in the long run.

“The first thing really is to ask yourself, ‘why am I wanting to do this? What do I hope to get from it? And how am I going to get there.’ Make a game plan,” she said.

She adds, the lack of a plan is where most resolutions tend to fail, and the failure can create stress that was not there before the intention was set, making the whole experience counterproductive.

“I think there is a lot of expectation for 2021 to just do amazing things, and sometimes that can be really, really intense for some people and that’s really where resolutions can either go from being motivators and being something positive to really being detrimental for our own wellbeing,” said Mazariegos. “Start small. When you add all your small changes up, guess what, you’ve already made a huge change.”

Her final words of advice are to not be too hard on yourself. She feels it is important to make the desire to change is not a stressful one and says we should be mindful of the words we use when we think about our goals.

“Talk to yourself, literally, with a lot of self-love, a lot of self-compassion, a lot of kindness and patience. Because making a change can require a big shift of our mindset depending on your personality, background, and depending on what you want to change, it can be a lot. So be super kind and encouraging to yourself. Be your own cheerleader,” said Mazariegos.

