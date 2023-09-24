BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Milo’s Everglow organization hosted its 3rd annual Milo’s Run on Saturday.

The event was held to raise funds and help families affected by childhood cancer.

“All the funds that are generated to this proceed to go to help families pay bills, mortgages, rent, car payments you name it,” Naomi Moore said.

Up to 600 runners participated in the event and helped raise $60,000 to aid childhood cancer.

“Honestly it’s the best one we’ve done yet,” Moore said.

Moore added all the funds raised in the event go to families here in the Valley.

Adam Cardona contributed to this report.