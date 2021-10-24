Milo’s Run helps RGV families struggling with childhood cancer

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In September six-month-old Milo Moore of Brownsville ended his three-month battle with a rare form of cancer.

Nahomi and Chris Moore told ValleyCentral in early Sept. that Milo’s grandfather, Pastor Bill Moore, felt the need to start Milo’s Run.

“After having our grandson go through his cancer treatments at Driscoll Hospital, I began to meet other people from around the valley, other young couples, and their children were battling cancer as well,” said Pastor Bill Moore.

He explained that many families going through a struggle with childhood cancer need additional resources and felt he could help.

“It just came as a realization we needed to do something to help our families in the RGV who have children that are battling cancer,” he said.

Pastor Bill Moore said the response has been great and over seven hundred people registered for the run.

“It’s incredible to see the support and for this to be a first-time run, to have over 700 people, that’s amazing and it touches our heart and makes us feel like we have support and care in our community,” said Milo’s mother, Nahomi Moore.

She explained that through Milo’s Run and a foundation called Milo’s Everglow Foundation, they plan to help local families.

“My father-in-law had it in his heart to do this race, and we’re going to run with this and do more, and right now the plan is to help families of the RGV with expenses like gas, accommodations, or gift cards,” said Nahomi Moore.

Chris Moore said Milo made a huge impact on a lot of people and they would celebrate him during the run.

“We’re running with him in our heart, this is for you Milo,” said Nahomi Moore.

For more information on Milo’s Everglow Foundation, you can visit the website.