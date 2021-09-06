‘Milo’s Fight’ RGV infant battles rare type of cancer

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Moore family of Brownsville, received shocking news three months ago that their three-month-old son, Milo, has a rare form of cancer.

“He got a fever, and I was like, it’s a fever, kids get fevers, he could have a cold or something like that. He started throwing up and having diarrhea and stuff like that, so I took him to his pediatrician. We were concerned, he had like a bump, right under his rib cage in the center of his chest,” said Milo’s mother, Nahomi Moore.

Their pediatrician sent them to the hospital for additional evaluation and it was there that the physicians were concerned with the results of an x-ray and contacted Driscoll Children’s Hospital, according to Nahomi Moore.

The family was flown to Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi and Milo’s parents, Chris and Nahomi did not expect what the doctors had to say.

“The diagnosis was a malignant rhabdoid tumor. It’s a very rare, aggressive type of tumor and the odds are very low, of survival,” said Nahomi Moore.

The parents said there are only about 20 cases in the United States per year.

The Moore’s explained that Milo, now six months old, is preparing for his fourth round of chemotherapy treatment.

“Three to eight days after he gets that chemotherapy, he bounces back and you can tell he has strength, he wants to be strong, he wants to pull through it,” said Chris Moore.

Milo’s parents said the support of the medical team, family, and the community has helped them get through this difficult journey.

They said they have come across several families in the same situation they are in and know they could also use some help.

“My father-in-law felt in his heart to do this and call it Milo’s Run,” said Nahomi Moore.

Milo’s grandfather has organized a fundraising run to raise funds for families in the Rio Grande Valley who are also going through a childhood cancer diagnosis.

They said the money goes to the foundation and will get disbursed to multiple families in the RGV.

The Moore’s said their journey is going to take several years, but they are prepared to fight alongside their son.

If you are interested in staying updated on Milo’s fight, you can visit his Facebook page. Registration for Milo’s Run can be found here.