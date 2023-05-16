HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A military veteran with a passion for welding will not let anything get between his education.

Dion Sosa, of Harlingen, was confined to a wheelchair last year but has since returned to Texas State Technical College in pursuit of an Associate of Applied Science degree in Welding Technology.

“I got hurt last year and was restricted to a wheelchair,” Sosa said. “I did physical therapy and regained my body strength to walk again. I returned to the welding program and challenged myself to catch up by finishing two semesters in one semester. It was difficult, but I did it.”

The Air Force veteran has earned two certificates of completion in his desired program.

Sosa’s passion for welding started at an early age when his uncle introduced him to the skill.

“When I was young, my uncle let me use his welder in my grandfather’s backyard,” he said. “I never forgot that childhood moment.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Sosa lost his job and needed another source of income. He decided to take up welding at TSTC and has not regretted his decision. Sosa said what truly motivates him is his children.

The veteran said his military training has also motivated him to succeed in life.

“What I learned in the military has inspired me to be proficient in everything that I do,” he said. “My welds have improved, and that defines my finished work. I take great pride in this trade.”

Juan Avila, a TSTC Welding Technology instructor in Harlingen, said Sosa has the determination to overcome any obstacle.

“Dion’s work ethic is excellent,” he said. “His goal has been to look for new approaches to better himself.”