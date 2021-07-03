Military Highway Water Supply Corporation issues boil water notice

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Residents that get water from the Military Highway Water Supply Corporation (MHWSC) are being advised to boil their water before consumption.

According to a release, MHWSC suffered a major break on its main water line and water pressure fell below 20 psi.

This low pressure affected MHWSC’s ability to maintain and or deliver water to the system starting at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Due to this issue, customers in Cameron County residing from Highway 281 from Santa Maria to San Pedro who use MHWSC will experience low water pressure and or possible loss of service.

The outages are expected to be completely fixed by 11 p.m.

However, MHWSC is required to advise residents to boil their water before consumption in order to avoid harmful bacteria.

MHWSC will advise residents when the water is safe to use without boiling.