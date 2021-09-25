Migrants jump from moving train, taken into custody

NUECES COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several people were arrested near Robstown after Border Patrol agents searched through rail cars.

On Sept. 21, Corpus Christi Border Patrol agents responded to reports of suspicious activity at rail yards near Robstown.

Agents searched the rail cars and located several migrants attempting to conceal themselves within the rail cars.

Nine migrants were located and taken into custody by the agents, including two who were also taken to the hospital for injuries sustained when they jumped off the moving train.

The migrants were determined to have originated from Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.