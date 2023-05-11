BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A large influx of migrants made their way across the Rio Grande and are now in Brownsville as many anticipate the end of Title 42.

ValleyCentral’s Reyna Rodriguez is in downtown Brownsville across from the city’s bus station where she said the number of migrants has significantly increased since last week.

Reyna spoke with migrants in the area, the majority of which say they are from Venezuela, about their difficult journey.

Many migrants were waiting at the bus station because they were separated from relatives after crossing into the U.S. and are waiting to be reunited with loved ones and friends before they make their way to their final destination in the country.

They decided to cross because of the uncertainty about what will happen once Title 42 is lifted under Title 8.

Under Title 8 migrants will face a longer processing before being deported if they do not qualify for asylum.

