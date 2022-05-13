RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted a human smuggling attempt, discovering migrants concealed inside a utility truck.

On Wednesday, agents working at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint came across a utility truck.

After being alerted by a K-9, agents performed a secondary inspection in which they discovered four migrants hidden within the storage area of the truck.

The individuals were escorted to the checkpoint for processing.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

