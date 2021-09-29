Migrants arrested after using drainage system to enter country, hide

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents stationed in Brownsville and McAllen found migrants using the water drainage systems to hide and enter the country.

Brownsville agents saw some footprints leading into a drainage pipe on Tuesday morning. Agents requested the help of the Brownsville Fire Department.

A migrant climbing out of a drainage system in Brownsville after Border Patrol agents found hiding. PHOTO: CBP

A total of three migrants were found inside the drainage system and were arrested once they exited. The migrants said they were the only ones in their group, and were all in good health, according to Customs and Border Protection.

The next day, McAllen Border Patrol agents received tips that migrants were using the drainage system in Hidalgo.

After investigating alongside Hidalgo PD and the Texas Department of Public Safety, authorities arrested 20 migrants that used the drainage system to enter the country.