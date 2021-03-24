Migrant mother swims across Rio Grande River while in labor

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —One migrant mother crossed the Rio Grande river while in labor because she said the hospitals in Mexico would not see her due to medical regulations.

This woman asked us not to use her real name, so we’ll call her Maggie.

“I came across pregnant and in pain…I crossed the river in pain,” said Maggie.

She hides her identity because she and her husband fled from the Nicaraguan government, but after arriving in Matamoros, she was kidnapped.

Maggie was looking for work at a house, but instead, they held her in their house for one month. She said she was able to escape when she ran and flagged down a passing car for help.

“I said ‘please help me!’ I was afraid, and they stopped their car ‘I’ve been kidnapped and I have nothing, they want to assault me, they want to take me, please help me’,” said Maggie.

“I was cooking, I was taking care of chores, but the lady didn’t want to pay me, I was not paid,” said Maggie.

After getting help and reuniting with her husband she went into labor so, they went searching for a hospital in Mexico not knowing they wouldn’t be helped.

“It’s a mandatory regulation in Mexico that you have a card that says you have at least maximum three prenatal check-ups in which you attended,” said Maggie.

Private hospitals requested $20k to $10k pesos to see her, but she and her husband did not have any money.

Maggie saw her last resort, to swim to the U.S. to give birth in Brownsville, with the plan in mind that her family would be able to cross back together.

“I said ‘I would stop there for the day-Just one day-and after the three of us couldn’t cross back together,” said Maggie.

Now, Maggie is at La Posada Providencia, an emergency shelter in San Benito, with her baby who is an American citizen, but her husband, who is in the Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) is waiting in Mexico.

Executive Director of La Posada Providencia, Magda Bolland, said that cases like Maggie’s are not uncommon.

“The people coming from border patrol are also families with small children under 7 years of age,” said Bolland.

She told KVEO that now, they see at least 30 people come and go daily.

“The number of beds has decreased, and the demand is definitely higher,” said Bolland.

Bolland said that they have experienced the same numbers in 2019 but COVID-19 has taken away shelters and space that they once had.

For now, at La Posada Providencia established an emergency holding room to address the volume of migrants seeking shelter on short notice.