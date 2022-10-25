EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A migrant was locked in the trunk of a car as smugglers fled from Border Patrol and drove into the Rio Grande Tuesday morning, authorities said.

“Agents apprehended one passenger and rescued a subject from inside the closed trunk,” according to CBP.

A camera operator in Rio Grande City saw people get into a Ford Fusion vehicle near the Rio Grande in Roma, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The driver and three passengers exited the vehicle, which they drove into the river and swam into Mexico, according to the news release.

No additional medical services were required.