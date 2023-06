MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is searching for a migrant that escaped from their custody.

On Thursday morning, a Border Protection contract transportation driver notified agents from the McAllen Border Patrol Station that a migrant escaped from the bus near McAllen.

CBP agents along with the McAllen Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to assist in the search.

The search for the escapee is ongoing.