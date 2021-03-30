Migrant caught after escaping from Border Patrol facility

DONNA, Texas (KVEO)—A juvenile migrant is back at a Border Patrol holding facility after jumping a fence and escaping, officials say.

On Tuesday afternoon, Donna Police assisted with a juvenile immigrant that escaped from the Donna Tent Facility where he was being held.

Border Patrol agents found the escapee just before 5:00 p.m. after Customs and Border Protection officials said he jumped a fence around the facility.

The male juvenile has been returned to the Donna Tent facility, according to U.S. Border Patrol.