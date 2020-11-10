Migrant camp celebrates Biden victory, experts say not yet

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-This past Saturday, volunteers with Team Brownsville, which are volunteers that help families legally seeking asylum in the United States, visited the Matamoros migrant camp.

The volunteers say the people they spoke to are happy about Joe Biden becoming president-elect.

Even though they celebrated the election results, Border Patrol and non-profit leadership say there is still time before we will see changes with immigration reform.

“People were very excited about the fact that the announcement was made about president elect Biden and Harris—that the vote came out that way,” said Andrea Rudnik lead of migrant, non-profit Team Brownsville.

Rudnik says that although they celebrated, there is still time before they see any outcome.

“Their hope was that the moment that there might have been a biden win that suddendly the gates were just going to open—that the border was going to open and they would be able to just pass freely across,” said Rudnik.

Rudnik also says that the COVID-19 pandemic has deterred migrants from crossing and also closed the courts leaving many asylum-seekers without a set court date.

Supervising Border Patrol agent, Christian Alvarez, says that the numbers of illegal crossing has stayed the same.

“Last month’s number maintained as previous numbers maintained, we’re averaging around 550 apprehensions in this sector per day,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez recalls the major influx we saw in 2014 and 2019 and says they will adapt to any forth-coming.

“Border patrol just like the times in the past they adapted to those numbers and they were able to handle the influx of illegal entrances into the center,” said Alvarez.

Alvarez said that new administration won’t see changes until January of next year.