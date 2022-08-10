HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is partnering with cities of Donna and Weslaco to bring the Valley’s first annual multi-county marathon.

The participating cities met with start directors Andy Deschenes and Matt Auger along with the marathon’s race director, Basilio Mendoza to discuss the new marathon and the proposed route across Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

The new 26.2-mile race, serving as a Boston Qualifier, is proposed to start in Donna and finish in Harlingen.

Deschenes and Auger bring over 40 years of combined experience serving in the same capacity in the Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon. Mendoza is a lifetime runner who has participated in marathons across the United States including the Boston Marathon.

The marathon is scheduled for December 2023.

More information about the Mid-Valley Marathon will be available soon.