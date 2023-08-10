PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Miami Mayor and presidential candidate Francis Suarez toured the border near Pharr Thursday morning.
Suarez, elected as Mayor of Miami in 2017, is running in the 2024 presidential election against Joe Biden.
At the Pharr International Bridge, Suarez hosted a series of events presenting his Miami model that covers unemployment rates, homicide rates and homelessness.
Suarez’s Miami Model:
- Lowest Unemployment Rate in the Nation (1.4%)
- Lowest Homicide Rate Since the 1950’s
- Lowest Homelessness Rate Since 2013
- #1 In Tech Job Migration
- $2 Trillion AUM Brought to Miami
- Healthiest City in America, 3rd Year in a Row
- Over 300,000 people will move to Miami-Dade County Over the Next Decade, According to State Estimates
- Top 50 Most Sustainable Cities in the World
- #1 In Pandemic Recovery
- #1 In Wage Growth
- 8,000 New Jobs
- 81 New-to-Market Companies
- $1 Billion In Wages to Miami’s Economy
- Nearly $1 Billion in Venture Capital Flowed into Miami This Year
- Miami-Dade County Has 19 of the Top 40 Public High Schools in FL and 20 of the 40 Top K-8