McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican woman residing in Edinburg was ordered to prison Thursday morning in connection with the death of a migrant, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Sanjuana Yurit Garcia-Salazar, 39, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to leaving a migrant’s body on the side of the road.

In early September 2022, the body of Guatemalan citizen was discovered in Edna near FM 234. An investigation revealed the migrant was smuggled in Edinburg before being taken further into the United States.

According to a press release from the Southern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s Office, authorities went to an Edinburg residence believed as the crime residence.

Law enforcement found Garcia-Salazar and 21 migrants, the release states.

She admitted knowing about the Guatemalan citizen, noting he had a bad cough before being transported away from her home

“Leaving a migrant’s dead body on the side of the road is a growing and common tragedy along the southern border and shows the callousness of human smugglers,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said.

Garcia-Salazar also admitted to being paid to harbor 50 to 60 people per week for two years.

“Today’s sentence is a message that our office will aggressively prosecute those who smuggle migrants and harbor migrants, treating them as chattel and endangering their lives solely for profit.”

Garcia-Salazar remains in custody, pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.