MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican man has been ordered to 12 years in federal prison following his illegal re-entry into the country, authorities announced.

Eleuterio Covarrubias-Martinez, 54, pleaded guilty Jan. 20, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office stated.

Covarrubias-Martinez was sentence on Thursday. Being that he is not a U.S. citizen, he is expected to be deported following his imprisonment.

Covarrubias-Martinez was previously convicted twice for the same crime. His criminal history also reflects prior convictions for drug trafficking, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

On Nov. 14, 2022, Covarrubias-Martinez was caught by law enforcement near Hidalgo and admitted to being a Mexican citizen. He told authorities he entered the country by rafting across the Rio Grande.

Covarrubias-Martinez was first deported July 25, 2001. He has since been convicted twice for re-entry. According to the release, he returned just four days after his last removal.

He will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.