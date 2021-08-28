Mexican man found dead in vehicle following police chase that ends near Edinburg

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican man was found unresponsive in the back of a vehicle following a police chase from several law enforcement agencies.

According to a release, the pursuit began on Wednesday when a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper attempted to make a traffic stop near County Road 214 west of Falfurrias on a black Chevrolet Silverado.

The DPS trooper pursued the vehicle southbound on Highway 281 and received assistance from Brooks County Sheriff’s Office deputies and U.S. Border Patrol agents.

Officers deployed multiple tire deflation devices but were unable to bring the vehicle to a stop.

The Silverado’s tires finally deflated after another attempt 44 miles into the chase near Farm to Market Road 1017.

The vehicle finally came to a stop a short time later near Miller Road and Highway 281, about 12 miles north of Edinburg.

DPS troopers detained the driver and passenger of the vehicle. Troopers located an unresponsive man, identified as a citizen of Mexico, in the back seat of the vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the area and life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was eventually declared deceased at the scene.

This incident is under investigation. Information on pending charges or the identity of the man has not been released at this time.