Mexican comedian, Sammy, hospitalized over COVID-19 complications

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Sammy Perez, known for his work with Mexican actor, comedian and filmmaker, Eugenio Derbez, has been hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.

In an Instagram post, a representative for the comedian stated he was admitted to the hospital on Friday.

The representative mentioned Sammy’s lungs were very damaged and that his condition has worsened since being admitted.

Sammy is now stable but in critical condition.

“There’s nothing to do but wait,” said the representative.

Doctors expect to give an update on his condition within the next few days. It is also mentioned the next step would be to intubate.

Sammy is a Mexican comedian known for his role in shows like Derbez en Cuando and other Mexican sitcoms.