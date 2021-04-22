Mexican citizen caught with methamphetamine welded to SUV’s tires

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas announced a 33-year-old Mexican citizen residing in Matamoros, Mexico, has been ordered to federal prison.

According to the news release from the USAO-SDTX, Leonardo Banuelos-Garcia pleaded guilty on Sept. 27, 2019, for possessing 43 kilograms of methamphetamine, said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

On Thursday U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez handed Banuelos-Garcia a 96-month sentence. Since Banuelos-Garcia is not a U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings after his imprisonment.

On March 28, 2019, Banuelos-Garcia arrived at the Gateway Port of Entry in Brownsville. Authorities noticed his vehicle was clean and had only one key and referred him to secondary inspection.

Banuelos-Garcia was ultimately found in possession of 18 packages of meth welded to three tires of his Jeep Liberty. He admitted he was going to be paid $1,000 to transport the narcotics.

He has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future, said the news release.