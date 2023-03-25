HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mexican actor Xavier Lopez “Chabelo” died Saturday morning. His family confirmed his passing on a social media post.

“This is a very sad morning, Xavier Lopez Chabelo, father, brother and husband has left us suddenly, cause of abdominal complications,” The Lopez family said in the statement.

The 88 year old was well a Mexican actor most known for his character in the children’s show “Chabelo”.

Other celebrities have commented on Lopez’s passing, such as Mexican actress, Tatiana and the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

“Hug to family and friends for the passing of Xavier Lopez “Chabelo”. How to forget my oldest son waking up early to see him over 40 years ago,” Obrador said in a Facebook post.