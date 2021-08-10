Meth mailer gets more than 10 years in federal prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man who received shipments of meth through UPS from the Rio Grande Valley will spend more than 10 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Jose Ramiro Acevedo, 31, was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison for participating in drug trafficking.

According to a release, Acevedo was arrested in June 2020 when two parcels of meth addressed to him in San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley were located by law enforcement. Officials say the drugs had an estimated value of $5,500.

Acevedo told authorities he coordinated the delivery with drug traffickers in the RGV and utilized UPS to make the transaction.

Prosecutors noted Acevedo’s criminal history of drug distribution and evading arrest during the course of the trial.

Acevedo will remain in custody pending transfer to a prison in the near future.