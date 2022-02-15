RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — According to commonsensemedia.org, about three-quarters of young people own a cell phone by the age of 13. Adding to their non-educational screen time of 7 hours and 22 minutes.

As soon as your child gets online, Jennifer Hanley, the North American Head of Safety for Meta (formerly Facebook) told ValleyCentral she recommends having an open conversation about the apps and sites they are using.

Once your child is online, to keep their personal photos and information safe, you can switch their profile to private through their account settings. This will allow only friends and family to view that information.

If a message comes through that makes your child uncomfortable or is suspicious, Hanley said reporting and blocking is the best route to go.

Once a user is reported, there will be an investigation into the user who sent the message.

“We do offer a privacy check. That can help people learn how much they’re sharing and who they’re sharing with,” added Hanley.

Google also offers a feature called ‘Family Link‘ in which you can restrict screen time, track locations, and view their daily activity.

Downloading ‘Family Link,’ will let the user have the opportunity to approve or deny app downloads as well.

Apps are currently trying to make the online experience a safer place as cyberbullying has become a more prevalent issue among young cell phone users.

According to dosomething.org, about 37% of young people between the ages of 12 and 17 have experienced online bullying.

If your child is being cyberbullied, they’ll likely show signs of withdrawal or depression, a noticeable increase or decrease in cell phone use, hiding their screen from others and avoiding conversations about it, and anxiety when checking their phone.

The first step in taking action is noticing. From there, it’s recommended you document, report, and support.

When documenting, keep a record of what is happening and where. Take screenshots of harmful posts or content if possible.

Most social media platforms and schools have clear policies and reporting processes.

If a classmate is cyberbullying, report it to the school. You can also contact the app or social media platform to report offensive content and have it removed.

If a child has received physical threats, or if a potential crime or illegal behavior is occurring, report it to the police.

SB 179, also known as David’s Law in Texas includes cyberbullying and deems the act illegal.

David’s Law provides for anonymous reporting for students, includes cyberbullying off-campus and after school hours, and modifies the parental/guardian notification procedure.

Under the changes made by David’s Law to include online harassment, if a person commits an offense under the cyberbullying provision of the Harassment Statute, it is a Class A misdemeanor (rather than merely a Class B misdemeanor).

Classification is considered Class A if: the offense was committed against a child under 18 years of age with the intent that the child commits suicide or engage in conduct causing serious bodily injury to the child, or the person has previously violated a temporary restraining order or injunction issued under the new civil provisions in David’s Law.

A defendant guilty of a class A misdemeanor faces up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Generally, harassment constitutes a Class B misdemeanor, which carries penalties of up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

To combat harmful language, Instagram can restrict certain comments and messages from being sent.

“We also offer comment warnings, so that’s something on Instagram we’re finding is really helpful,” added Hanley. “It lets someone know if a message they’re typing is using language that’s similar to stuff reported to us for bullying and harassment.”

Hanley stated this feature has proven to stop cyberbullying before it even starts.

If your child falls victim to cyberbullying, call 1-800-VICTIMS (842-8467) for references and resources.

If someone is feeling hopeless or depressed, have them call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For teens and young adults ages 13-24, contact STOMP Out Bullying at 1-877-602-855.