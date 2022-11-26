Alium Spiritum Performing with the Brownsville Festival Chorus and Orchestra in December 2021. Photo Credit: David Pike

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Society for the Performing Arts will present Messiah & More this December.

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Master Chorale, Brownsville Festival Chorus and Orchestra, and guests from The Chorus of the Rio Grande Valley with high school students from Brownsville, San Benito, and Harlingen.

Messiah & More will be conducted by Sean Taylor, associate professor of music and director of choral studies at UTRGV for the seventh year. Cindy Nuñez, senior music education major at UTRGV, will also assist in the production.

The performance will open with classical a capella Christmas music performed by Alium Spiritum.

Soprano Diane Walters, mezzo-soprano Lara Alami, and tenor Ricardo Garcia will join Taylor and also perform solos throughout the evening.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Texas Southmost College Performing Arts Center. Admission to the performances is free.

For special accommodations to the show, call (956) 882-7025.