Mermaids return to Gladys Porter Zoo for Halloween

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Just in time for Halloween the Gladys Porter Zoo announces the return of the mermaids.

The zoo said the mermaids will be making appearances on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.

In addition to the mermaids, also through Halloween, there is the Thrills and Chills Train Tour. Times for the tours are 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.

To reserve a spot for the Thrills and Chills Train Tour call 956-548-9453.

For other Halloween related activities visit the Gladys Porter Zoo Facebook page.

Thrills and Chills Train Tours information: