MERCEDES. Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony to kick off the upcoming holiday season.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the H-E-B Park, located at 520 E. 2nd Street in Mercedes.

The festivities will include live performances from Midnight Run and local RGV choirs, as well as vendors, activities, food and more until 10 p.m.

The celebration is free and open to the public.