MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Construction for a $10 million travel center is expected to open up along the expressway near the Mercedes Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets and La Quinta Inn Suites.

The 12,000-square-foot project will include a gas station with restrooms and showers.

Restaurants like Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A will also open next door to the travel center.

According to Mercedes City Manager, Alberto Perez, the center will be a benefit to commuters in our area.

“We’re central to everything, so people are going or coming from the valley, a lot of times they need a restroom break, so it’d be a perfect place for people to stop along the way and maybe while they’re there, they’re so close to the mall, why not just go down the street and do a little shopping,” said Perez.

Perez said the drivers of 18-wheelers will also have enough space to park in the area for breaks.

Once completed, the travel center is expected to create approximately 30 full-time jobs.

“We’ve been working as a city to attract more businesses, so be on the lookout. We’re gonna have a lot more groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings in the near future. It already is a destination, but we want to continue to improve it.”

The completion of the center is expected in 2023.

Perez said the drainage district, Chamber of Commerce, Mercedes EDC, and Victron Energy worked together to make the project a reality.