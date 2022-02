MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Police Department has located a missing 13-year-old.

Axel Marquez had been missing since January 6.

Police say the teen was located at the Progresso International Bridge on January 22.

Marquez was last seen on Jan. 6 around 2 p.m. at the Taylor Drive Apartment Complex in Mercedes.

No other details on his case were released.