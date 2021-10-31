Mercedes teen dies in ATV crash

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes teen died in an accident involving an ATV she was driving.

According to a release, an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) traveling at a high rate of speed on Mile 1/2 Road north of Mile 9 North Road in Hidalgo County when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver, a 14-year-old girl, was thrown from the vehicle before it rolled over and landed on top of her.

She died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The other two occupants of the vehicle were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.