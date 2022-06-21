MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes ISD teacher accused of violating a protective order was arrested.

According to Hidalgo County Records, Frank Fuentes, was arrested Monday by Mission Police for violating a protective order.

On May 9, Fuentes was arrested on charges of improper relationship between educator and student.

Fuentes was arrested a second time May 19 on two counts of indecency with a child, sexual contact.

Records show he has been issued a bond of $10,000.

Valley Central has reached out to Mercedes ISD to confirm the employment status of Fuentes. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.