MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes High School student was arrested Monday after a threat was posted on social media, police said.

At 9:25 a.m. Monday, school resource officers from Mercedes High School received information of a threat was posted on social media, a news release from the Mercedes Police Department stated.

Investigators with Mercedes PD responded for assistance.

“Upon further investigation, the student responsible for creating this post was detained and charged with Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of Firearm,” the release stated.

The student’s identity will not be released because they are a juvenile, police said.

The Mercedes Public Safety Department stated that “at no point” was a there a firearm on school property. The investigation remains ongoing, and those with information are asked to contact Mercedes Crime Stoppers at (888) 650-8477.