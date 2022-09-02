MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mercedes and the chamber of commerce are teaming up for the 14th Annual Texas Street Festival on Sept. 3.

This Labor Day weekend the Rio Grande Valley is invited to enjoy a Saturday filled with fun, food, and great music. The festival promises to bring fun to the entire family, and it serves as a fundraising opportunity.

“All the funds raised from this event go towards our scholarship program. So we do give out six scholarships of $500 for each high school located in the city of Mercedes,” said City Commissioner Armando Garcia.

There’s something for the entire family to enjoy including live music, wrestling, a car show, and rides for children of all ages.

Tejano Music artist Bobby Pulido will headline the festival, plus a culturally diverse line-up of musicians and unique renditions from local artists.

“As far as our music acts, we have the Aztec Eagles coming in from San Antonio. We have Chris Marshall, a local country artist. We have Ricky Guzman and the All-Star Band. We have the South Texas Homies. We have Grupo Control and none other than Valley favorite Bobby Pulido.”

The Texas Street Festival will take place on Texas Avenue in historic downtown Mercedes. The gates will open at 3 p.m. with non-stop entertainment until midnight.