Mercedes school district prepares for in-person 2021-2022 school year

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Mercedes Independent School District is reminding parents that the health and safety of its staff are of high priority as they prepare to start an in-person school year.

In a letter posted on their website, the Mercedes School District is urging parents to vigilant during the ongoing pandemic, as their children currently do not have the option to continue virtual learning in the 2021-2022 school year.

Guidance from the Texas Education Agency has not approved school districts to offer virtual instruction in place of in-person instruction.

Because of this, the school district is preparing for a fully in-person school year starting on August 23, 2021.

The district’s Return to In Person Instruction & Continuity of Services Plan will is posted on their website.

Children under 12 are still unable to receive that vaccine, but parents should take precautions to lower the risk and keep the children safe.

Wearing masks or facial coverings can be a way to lower risk, however, the school district cannot require that students wear them as per Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order issued on May 18.