MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The rising gas prices are having an impact on many industries, especially restaurants.

ValleyCentral paid a visit to several local restaurants who tell us they have been paying more for food and supplies since the cost to ship those goods has gone up. Now the owners are having to find a way to stay afloat yet again.

“On the food I make it work, I am very creative,” said Dalia Carr, Owner of El Fenix Cafe.

El Fenix Cafe has been in business in Mercedes for more the 60 years. Carr has been able to survive the pandemic so far, but now the costs for her supplies have skyrocketed.

“We struggle or we are paying double or triple the price on a product,” Carr said. “Like the 32-ounce glasses, which were usually 26 bucks, they are like a hundred dollars right now.”

While El Fenix is known for its reasonable menu prices, Carr has not resorted to making her customers pay more. But the restaurant is preparing for what might happen to some of its food items if the costs continue to soar.

“I already told my workers here and my customers, I say guys just in case there are no ribs, I can’t help you,” Carr said. “I can’t afford it I am just buying and giving it to you, I’m not making any money.”

Papa Joe’s Cafe has also been paying 30% more for its food supply. Owner Joe Steve Gonzales tells ValleyCentral he has been trying to keep the menu items the same, but he has been forced to make a change.

“I think I’m one of the only restaurants here in Mercedes that probably hasn’t raised prices, but I am in the process of doing that because it is getting out of hand,” Gonzales said. “We are forced to do that, I don’t want to do that, but we have to do it to stay afloat.”

Since both restaurants have been able to overcome the challenges these past two years, they say it’s the loyal customers that have kept them alive.

“Basically, just keep on doing the same thing we provide good service good food and we have been blessed,” Gonzales said.

“My customers still come in, regardless they’ve got to get out there nobody wants to stay home,” Carr said.