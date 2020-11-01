Mercedes residents wake up to slashed tires, fed up with these crimes

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — Eight residents in the Casa Saldana Apartment Complex in Mercedes reported having their tires slashed overnight on Tuesday.

Residents say times have been tough and these petty crimes have been happening for years. They feel mistreated and are determined to find teens who are responsible.

“You know—you just wake up in the morning and your tires are slashed,” said resident Hamed Salam who’s tires were slashed on Tuesday.

People living at the Casa Saldana apartments in Mercedes have taken matters to into their own hand by setting up cameras and staying up on watch.

“Two days ago, they started just slashing tires,” said Salam. “It happened to about eight people here in this complex.”

Salam sent in this video of young teens slashing his car, where you can see them attempting to first open the door then slash his tires—a sound he says angers him.

Salam and his wife have filed police reports to mercedes police and have been told there’s an investigation

CBS 4 requested to the police reports and we have not yet heard a response.

“It’s just its not fair,” said Salam. “You know things are hard right now, and what we have we work so much to have what we have.”

His neighbor, Aaron Arellano, says he knows of a resident whose car is not working because they put sugar in the fuel tank and had to buy a new one.

“He actually lost a vehicle of his own, so out of his way he went and parked his vehicle under his porch, had a spotlight, had a camera all facing towards it because he was so scared, he was going to get hit,” said Arellano.

Arellano says he has gone as far as staying in his vehicle at night to catch them and says he wants the police to try harder to help the community.

“I know that police officers are doing the best that they can do—its tough out there, but i mean we are putting our extra effort as well so we would really appreciate it if they put in that extra effort as well too,” said Arellano.

I spoke with the communications director of Casa Saldana, Brooke Heffner, who says they are aware of this weeks incidents and are doing what they can.

Residents say they have gone as far as installing their own outdoor lights for security.

If you know have any information about this story send it in to our news desk at news@kveo.Com.