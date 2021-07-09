Mercedes resident struggles through flood, ‘my family got 8-10 inches’

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO)- According to Mercedes resident, Laura Alvarado, her home flooded 8-10 inches inside.

Alvarado added that because of the flood, her family had to throw away many of their belongings including, “her [daughter] bed, her [daughter] mattress, and $300 worth of food.”

According to Alvarado and her family, flooding like this has happened six times in the last four years, and of the last two that Alvarado has asked the City of Mercedes for help, no one has come.

Alvarado has also reached out to the city, but she “never got an email or a phone call–nothing saying ‘We’re trying to do something.'”

So when KVEO reached out to Mercedes Mayor, Oscar Montoya to talk about her concerns, he already knew who we were talking about before we stated her name.

“I’ve gotten the emails,” Montoya said. “Like I said–I answered on Facebook. I thought that would take care of it.”

But Alvarado said Montoya did not answer her questions on his Facebook Live and it was “not enough help.”

“We need help now. We can’t wait a week down the road. We can’t wait two weeks down the road because there is always a deadline to get that help,” added Alvarado.

Montoya stated that the city cannot go into private property homes, and so the city is referring its residents to non-governmental organizations such as churches who are wanting to help.

Alvarado said no one made her aware of this option though.

If you have experienced flooding and need help with the restoration of clothing, groceries, and more, please visit https://www.needhelppayingbills.com/html/cameron_and_hidalgo_county_clo.html.